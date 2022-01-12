Inter-Juve tonight, the last of the training: few doubts for Inzaghi, Allegri with Rabiot on the left

A few hours before the kick-off of Inter-Juventus, the Italian derby that this evening at San Siro will award the Super Cup, the first trophy of the season. Last moments, for the two coaches, to make tactical decisions on the challenge.

Inter-Juventus – Wednesday 12 January, 21:00, Milan

– Referee: Daniele Duties of the Rome section 1

– Live TV on: Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity

Inzaghi with the eleven type, Allegri without Dybala. Few doubts for the Nerazzurri coach, who has the whole team, also finds Calhanoglu and will field the typical formation with Dzeko-Lautaro in attack. Dumfries has the advantage over Darmian on the right, even if the ballot will be dissolved at the last minute. The advances on Allegri’s choices, who should leave Paulo Dybala on the bench, at least from the first minute, find confirmation. Space for Kulusevski with Morata on the offensive front, Bernardeschi should play on the right with Rabiot again in the role of left winger. McKennie favored over Arthur to pair with Locatelli.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro

Juventus (4-4-2): Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bernardeschi, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Kulusevski, Morata

