Sports

Inter-Juventus does not end: new banner for Bonucci

Posted on

New banner of Inter fans addressed to Leonardo Bonucci. Here is what appeared in Bergamo, where Inzaghi’s team will play against Atalanta

Inter-Juventus it’s not over yet. At the 121st came Alexis’ goal Sanchez who decided the Super Cup, when everyone was thinking, now about penalties, but in those moments Leonardo Bonucci he became the protagonist of a scene, on the sidelines, which has very little to do with football.

Leonardo Bonucci © LaPresse

READ ALSO >>> Agreement for the signing, Juventus places the blow in attack

The defender, as shown in the images, attacked the Nerazzurri secretary, Cristiano Mozzillo. For the player, however, there is no disqualification. The Sports Judge, Gerardo Mastrandrea then sanctioned him with a fine of € 10 thousand “for having, at the sixteenth of the second overtime, made himself the protagonist of an altercation with a manager of the opposing team who came from the same tug; infringement detected by an employee of the Federal Prosecutor “.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus transfer market, counter-rude to Inter | ‘Revenge’ for Dybala

Inter, new banner for Bonucci: “Can I please come in?”

Juventus-Inter, new banner against Bonucci - 20220116 - Calciomercato.it
Banner for Bonucci

READ ALSO >>> Bonucci case: Perisic’s gesture becomes ‘viral’ | Here is the truth

A decision that sparked the fans, on social media, but not only. In these days, several banners have sprung up that have seen Leonardo Bonucci as the protagonist. In the past few hours one had appeared in Milan, today the Inter fans have exhibited another in Bergamo, where Simone Inzaghi’s team will play against Atalanta. Ironic banner: “May I please come in?”

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

The success of Jeremy Renner, Marvel’s Hawkeye
1.1K
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
586
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
485
World

Trump’s return: let’s take back the country, the real insurrection, the 2020 vote
403
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
250
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
237
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
213
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
204
News

Dogecoin and 5 cryptocurrencies that earned in 2021
193
News

for Bank of America it will be the “VISA of digital”, better than Ethereum
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top