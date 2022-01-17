Inter-Juventus does not end: new banner for Bonucci

New banner of Inter fans addressed to Leonardo Bonucci. Here is what appeared in Bergamo, where Inzaghi’s team will play against Atalanta

Inter-Juventus it’s not over yet. At the 121st came Alexis’ goal Sanchez who decided the Super Cup, when everyone was thinking, now about penalties, but in those moments Leonardo Bonucci he became the protagonist of a scene, on the sidelines, which has very little to do with football.

READ ALSO >>> Agreement for the signing, Juventus places the blow in attack

The defender, as shown in the images, attacked the Nerazzurri secretary, Cristiano Mozzillo. For the player, however, there is no disqualification. The Sports Judge, Gerardo Mastrandrea then sanctioned him with a fine of € 10 thousand “for having, at the sixteenth of the second overtime, made himself the protagonist of an altercation with a manager of the opposing team who came from the same tug; infringement detected by an employee of the Federal Prosecutor “.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus transfer market, counter-rude to Inter | ‘Revenge’ for Dybala

Inter, new banner for Bonucci: “Can I please come in?”

READ ALSO >>> Bonucci case: Perisic’s gesture becomes ‘viral’ | Here is the truth

A decision that sparked the fans, on social media, but not only. In these days, several banners have sprung up that have seen Leonardo Bonucci as the protagonist. In the past few hours one had appeared in Milan, today the Inter fans have exhibited another in Bergamo, where Simone Inzaghi’s team will play against Atalanta. Ironic banner: “May I please come in?”