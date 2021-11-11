Inter Juventus Italian Super Cup on 12 January 2022 at San Siro

MILAN – The Italian Super Cup 2021 will be played at San Siro Wednesday 12 January 2022: Inter Campione d’Italia will face Juventus, who won last season’s Coppa Italia.

This is the 34th edition of the Super Cup and will be played in Italy for the 23rd time. The Meazza will host the competition for the 12th time in history.

Inter will play the Italian Super Cup for the tenth time in its history: in the previous nine editions played it counts 5 wins and four defeats.

The first participation dates back to November 1989 (the second absolute edition of the Super Cup): the Inter of the record Scudetto won it by beating Sampdoria 2-0 (Cucchi, Serena).

In 2000 the defeat at the Olimpico for 4-3 against Lazio, while in 2005 the beautiful victory at the Delle Alpi in Turin for 1-0 against Juventus, thanks to the goal of Juan Sebastian Veron.

From 2005 to 2011 there are 7 consecutive editions of the Super Cup with Inter as protagonist. In 2006 an encore with the comeback victory over Roma at San Siro: 4-3 with goals from Vieira (2), Crespo and Figo. In 2007 the KO against Roma, while in 2008 again against the Giallorossi another epic challenge against the Giallorossi: 2-2 after extra time, then the Nerazzurri success on penalties with the decisive one scored by Javier Zanetti.

The Triplete season opens with the 2-1 defeat in Beijing against Lazio, while in 2010 the 3-1 victory against Roma (Pandev, Eto’o brace). Finally, in 2011, the last Super Cup played: again in Beijing, 2-1 defeat against Milan.

THE 5 ITALIAN SUPERCUP OF INTER

1989 | Inter 2-0 Sampdoria

2005 | Juventus-Inter 0-1

2006 | Inter-Roma 4-3

2008 | Inter-Roma 8-7 ad (2-2 after extra time)

2010 | Inter 3-1 Rome