Inter-Juventus on Canale 5. All the info

The January that awaits the Bianconeri will be a month full of great events, to be experienced together. One of these will be the Frecciarossa Super Cup which will take place at San Siro on Wednesday 12 January with the kick-off at 21.00 and will see Juventus and Inter compete for the first trophy of the season.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Tickets in the “Blue” sector (1st, 2nd and 3rd tier – entrances n. 12, 13, 14), “Orange on the blue side” (1st and 2nd tier – entry n. 15) and “Red on the blue side” (1st, 2nd and 3rd ring – entrances n. 9, 10).

All admission tickets can be purchased exclusively on vivaticket.com and are not transferable (name changes will not be allowed).

SALES START

Tickets will be on sale starting from 10.00 on Tuesday 28 December 2021 according to the following indications. You will need to register on Vivaticket.com before purchasing and be over 14 years of age.

STAGES OF SALE

The sale of coupons will give priority to Members and season ticket holders for the 19.20 season. according to the following sales stages:

– from 10.00 on 28 December 2021 sale reserved for J1897 Members. To access the sale, simply enter your Membership number. Each J1897 Member can purchase up to 4 tickets, as long as the holders are J1897, Young or Junior Member, by entering the relevant Membership number for each. The code will be requested after choosing the seat on the map.

– from 10.00 on 29 December 2021, Black & White Members will also be added to the reserved sale, who will be able to access the sale by entering their Membership number; each Black & White Member can purchase up to 4 tickets, as long as the holders are J1897, Black & White, Young or Junior Member, by entering the relevant Membership number for each. The code will be requested after choosing the seat on the map.

– from 10.00 on 30 December 2021, Juventus season ticket holders for the 19.20 season will also be added to the reserved sale. By entering the number of their Juventus Card and their date of birth, each Juventus 19.20 Subscriber can purchase up to 4 tickets, as long as the holders are also Juventus 19.20 Subscribers (inserting the relative Juventus Card number for each), or J1897, Black & White , Young or Junior Member, by entering the relevant Membership number for each. The code to access the Subscribers sales phase must be composed as follows:

1) Juventus card number that begins with 0 and is a figure made up of 12 numbers;

2) after the Juventus card number insert a dash: “-“;

3) after the hyphen enter the date of birth in the format DDMMMAYYY, i.e. without periods and dashes.

For example: 014123456789-03061988. The code will be requested after choosing the seat on the map.

– at 12.00 on 5 January 2022 – possible start of the ‘free’ sale phase of the remaining tickets.

Members enrolled in Juventus Official Fan Clubs are reminded that they will be able to refer to their Club to request admission tickets.

– from 12.00 on 28 December 2021 until seats are available, disabled fans with a 100% disability certificate and who need continuous assistance (condition that must be reported on the disability certificate) will be able to request tickets reserved for them free of charge. The accompanying person must be of legal age.

The crediting of the access tickets can be done directly through the juventus.com website within the page dedicated to Accreditations for the Disabled. The seats available will be in the “Arancio, green sector side” grandstand.

FURTHER USEFUL INFO

For further information it will be possible to consult the websites: vivaticket.com, legaseriea.it and juventus.com.

For any problem concerning the purchase of tickets, it is recommended to request assistance from the VivaTicket support channels.

Juventus Members and 19.20 Subscribers can refer to the Juventus Fan Service for any information on codes and methods of access to the reserved sale.

THE OFFICIAL LEGA SERIE A PRESS RELEASE