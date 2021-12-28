Inter, Kolarov facing the big crossroads: goodbye to football played in January?

Poor physical condition and little use: the Serbian defender reflects on the next step in his career

Reflections underway for Aleksandar Kolarov: the Serbian defender of Inter in this first part of the season has found very little space, also thanks to a few too many ailments. So much so that the Corriere dello Sport does not rule out a surprise decision: “Last summer he had surprisingly renewed his contract with Inter after the Nerazzurri had failed the assault on Stefan Radu, the senator that Inzaghi wanted to take on a free transfer from Lazio. Aleksandar Kolarov, who was Simone’s partner in the biancoceleste as well as an opponent in various derbies, has so far only been used for 44 minutes and is thinking of a distant future from Inter. Perhaps even far from the football played. A sensational decision that could come as early as January due to physical conditions that are no longer optimal after back surgery in mid-May“.

“The Serbian has not yet made a final decision and it is not easy to make either. Both because in the locker room he is listened to a lot thanks to his leadership, and because football has always been his world. From the operation for the removal of the lumbar disc herniation he recovered discreetly, but has never returned to the top perhaps thanks to the 36 springs and a career in which he certainly did not spare himself. Inzaghi has never fielded him as a starter and has granted him four segments in races with the result already acquired (in the victories with Bologna, Empoli, Salernitana and Sheriff). It seemed like a way to get him back to the game pace and instead Aleksandar had a new muscle injury at the end of November that slowed him down.

Now he has a choice in front of him: accept a supporting role until the end of the season, look for a team that gives him more space or hang up his shoes, a hypothesis that he has begun to evaluate because the answers of his body are no longer those of the champion that was“.

