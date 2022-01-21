Inter, Kostic immediately. And in June he hunts in Frattesi and Scamacca

Marotta would like him as a replacement for Perisic, he deals with Eintracht Frankfurt

An unexpected gift may arrive Simone Inzaghi in the very last days of the market. Beppe Marotta has in fact opened contacts with the Eintracht Frankfurt to try to close immediately for Filip Kostic, a 29-year-old winger whom the Nerazzurri CEO would have identified as the perfect substitute for Ivan Perisic, whose contract, which will almost certainly not be renewed, expires in June. Inter’s first proposal, a loan with the right of redemption, was rejected by the German club, but the player strongly wants the Nerazzurri and is trying to force his hand with Eintracht. In short, not an easy operation, but negotiations are still widely open.

In the meantime, the Inter market men are already working towards June. Beppe Marotta made no secret of “following carefully” Scamacca and Frattesi, two players considered of great prospect, but immediately ready, by Inter. The first talks have already begun with Sassuolo and, especially for the second, the Nerazzurri seem to have a clear advantage over the competition.

However, the speech is still premature, because the neroverdi are in no hurry to close and await any raises from other teams. But something is moving and in a very concrete way. First, however, the winter market must still be closed with Kolarov who should say goodbye to football at the end of the month (and free up space for a new signing) and the situation of Senses to be evaluated after Correa’s injury.