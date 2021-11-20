Inter, Kostic takes action: “There is already the right amount to close the deal”

It now seems to be Filip Kostic Ivan Perisic’s designated heir to Inter. The Croatian will in fact expire in 2022 and the Nerazzurri club has chosen the Eintracht winger as its successor. Tuttosport explains: “Inter, which followed the negotiations between Lazio and Kostic with interest, toasted his failure, considering that the Serbian had been a Nerazzurri goal since the time of Antonio Conte and is even more so now, in the light of the fact that Ivan Perisic has already communicated that he does not want to renew the expiring contract.