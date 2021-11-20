Inter, Kostic takes action: “There is already the right amount to close the deal”
The player’s decision to rely on Lucci, the agent who already has Dzeko, Correa, Vecino and Kolarov at Inter, sounds like a choice of field
It now seems to be Filip Kostic Ivan Perisic’s designated heir to Inter. The Croatian will in fact expire in 2022 and the Nerazzurri club has chosen the Eintracht winger as its successor. Tuttosport explains: “Inter, which followed the negotiations between Lazio and Kostic with interest, toasted his failure, considering that the Serbian had been a Nerazzurri goal since the time of Antonio Conte and is even more so now, in the light of the fact that Ivan Perisic has already communicated that he does not want to renew the expiring contract.
The decision by the player to rely on Lucci, the agent who already has Dzeko, Correa, Vecino and Kolarov (good friend of Filip) at Inter, sounds like a choice of field, even if the Serbian continues to like Lazio and is for some time also monitored by Fiorentina. The negotiation with Eintracht will have to be resumed starting from the summer figures (the Germans would have closed at 10 million plus 3 bonuses: probably now you can close at 10, including bonuses), while a 2.5 million contract is sufficient for the interested party plus bonuses: salary perfectly in line with the Nerazzurri parameters “.
November 20, 2021 (change November 20, 2021 | 08:15)
