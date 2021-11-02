Inter, last training session then transfer to Transnistria: “A nice blow”

This morning Inter will train at Pinetina. It will be the last training before embarking on a charter (around 2.30pm) that will take the team in Transnistria for the Champions League match against Sheriff.

All the Nerazzurri players have the Green Pass, but yesterday morning the round of pads was still useful before the start. “It will be a logistically complicated trip: in addition to the two and a half hours flight to Chisinau, there will be a bus transfer of almost an hour and a half to reach Tiraspol. In Transnistria, cell phone communications are not “taken for granted” (on the contrary …); the use of credit cards is a chimera. Such a trip is considered a nice “blow”, especially the return trip (tomorrow night), in the pre-derby days “, we read in the Corriere dello Sport. Chivu’s Primavera will also be on the flight of the first team.