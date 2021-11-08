Inter, Lautaro Martinez in mini crisis

Far beyond the wrong penalty with Milan: the last goal from action for Toro dates back to 25 September

Definitely not a period for Lautaro Martinez. The 1-1 in the derby against Milan showed a troubled and not very lucid Toro at the moment of placing his paw, as evidenced by the missed penalty in the half hour. But in addition to the error from the eleven meters, the Argentine has collected 84 opaque minutes, without flashes and full of wrong supports and turnovers until the substitution in favor of Sanchez. We saw a tarnished Toro in the goal zone as he had for a month and a half now, when he scored for the last time on action with the Nerazzurri shirt: it was September 25 and Lautaro signed the momentary 1-0 over Atalanta, then the goal from a penalty against Sassuolo and the beginning of a fast that lasts.

Blunt bull – The Argentine’s championship had started in the best way, with the beauty of five centers in the first six outings. Then something got jammed. The feeling with the goal was abruptly interrupted in conjunction with the return to Milan after the second stop for the national teams. From that moment, only subdued performances, blunders, substitutions (three against Juve, Empoli and Sheriff) and a haul limited to one assist from the Olimpico match against Lazio, that of the only knockout remedied so far in the league by Inter. In terms of numbers, the match against the Rossoneri confirmed the negative trend: for the Argentine in all four shots, a cross, a bank, a failed dribble and eleven turnovers, a sign of an evident fogging that not even the recent renewal of contract managed to wipe out.

Momentaccio – Before seeing the shot from eleven meters parried, the third wrong on the last six shots, Lautaro had unusually given the first penalty to Calhanoglu. Demonstration of altruism, but also of a lack of voracity for someone who lives on goals and came from an important period of fasting. The poor aim of recent times has also revealed itself in the two conclusions countered by the Rossoneri defenders and in the right sent by a whisker to the side in the middle of the second half despite the favorable position. In short, an evening to forget for the Bahia Blanca striker, who will now return to breathe the air of the national team. With the hope that the change of air will help him find that feeling with the goal lost at the beginning of October.

November 8, 2021 (change November 8, 2021 | 09:05)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link