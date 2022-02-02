Inter, Lautaro still on target but a concern remains

If the break of the national teams for the Italian players was essentially a rest, the same is not true for the players who have been involved in South America. L’Inter has yet another demonstration of the talent of Lautaro Martinez who with the Argentina shirt continues to show great things, demonstrating a path of exponential growth.

Lautaro Martinez scores with Argentina

Argentina continues to make sparks thanks to Taurus Martinez. The team of Albiceleste in the night also beat Colombia thanks to a goal by the Inter player who reaches 7 goals scored during this qualification (even doing better than his teammate Leo Messi).

Lautaro Martinez seems to have become the point of reference for an Argentina returned to the glories of the past with the 29th useful result thanks to the leadership of Scaloni, in the 29th minute of the first half Martinez’s goal arrives who takes advantage of a mistake by the Colombian rearguard to overcome Vargas. Goal with dedication to his daughter Nina.

Lautaro Martinez aims for the derby

Very little recovery and then Lautaro Martinez will have to devote all his attention to the derby. The Argentine footballer is a fundamental asset in the chessboard of Simone Inzaghi, he is in truly incredible form and for the derby his presence on the pitch should be taken for granted. But the striker has just returned from two matches with his national team and will now have to face the return trip to Milan before the match against Milan scheduled for Saturday night.

Inter: the concern of the fans

Martinez’s physical condition raises concern among fans of theInter who would not want to find themselves a blown out player on the eve of one of the most important matches for the fate of the Scudetto: “We come back blown out – says Marco – to score a goal at Inter you need 1600 actions and then if God wants a goal. But we look forward to it ”. While Antonio writes: “I would play the derby co Dzeko And Caicedo, these went to play two perhaps useless games before a decisive derby. It reminds me of what happened in 2011 “.

SPORTEVAI