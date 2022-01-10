Inter-Lazio 2-1, the report cards – Bastoni, 90 minutes as a champion. Sarri, Strakosha is not enough

Final result: Inter 2-1 Lazio

Inter report cards (by Raimondo De Magistris)

Handanovic 6 – After almost 600 minutes he loses his unbeaten run in the league and is not free from blame: on Cataldi’s throw he moves with a moment’s delay, music to the ears of the Lazio captain who takes advantage of it.

Skriniar 6.5 – Too sure, sometimes bordering on the superficial as on the occasion of the network created by Immobile. In attack, however, he confirms an unprecedented feeling with the goal and is forgiven with a winning header in the 67th.

De Vrij 5.5 – He is the main culprit on the goal conceded in the 35th by Inter: on Cataldi’s launch he understands the development of the action with delay and he loses Immobile, who does not forgive.

Sticks 7.5 – At half an hour he becomes the 16th Nerazzurri scorer in this Serie A with a shot from distance worthy of the best Stankovic. More and more complete, his leadership grows: after the goal, he also assisted for the 2-1 goal.

Dumfries 6 – He plays on the sideline to widen the defense of Lazio: an operation that he succeeds in halfway, because this choice excludes him a little from Inter’s game. At 64th he has a sensational chance but face to face with Strakosha he does not find the goal. From the 77th Darmian sv

Stretcher 6 – Fair performance, not his best. It gives the game the usual quantity but less tearing and less quality. From the 82nd Vidal sv

Brozovic 6.5 – Another good performance in the control room. Ball in the bank when it is between his feet and it often is, almost always when the possession is Nerazzurri.

Pennants 6 – His 150th match with the Inter shirt is a performance without infamy and with some praise. Disciplined.

Perisic 6.5 – Usual inexhaustible scooter in the left lane. Maybe imprecise in the goal area, but assists arrive from his lane with disarming continuity. From the 82nd Dimarco sv

Lautaro Martínez 6.5 – He scores a goal after 17 minutes which is canceled for a millimeter offside position, then just before the half hour calls Strakosha to the big intervention. The Bull He always gives a lot from a physical point of view, then falls in the second half and Inzaghi calls him back to the bench with just over 15 minutes left. From the 73rd Dzeko sv

Sanchez 6.5 – The Chilean is inspired, binds the game and often tries the winning pocket. Play as second striker always being in the heart of the game. From the 73rd Correa sv

Simone Inzaghi 7 – Eighth consecutive victory, his Inter is increasingly solid and Lazio, this time, can do little or nothing.

Lazio report cards (by Marco Pieracci)

Strakosha 6.5 – The reflection on Lautaro’s volley, Dumfries hockey parade, was amazing. He can do very little on the two Nerazzurri goals.

Hysaj 5.5 – Perisic challenges him in one-on-one, putting him in difficulty. He almost keeps Lautaro in the game, he infuriates Sarri who would like him to be worse. From 80 ‘Lazzari sv

Luiz Felipe 6.5 – In Inter’s thoughts for next summer as a possible blow to zero. It makes a decent impression, including a great save on Perisic.

Radu 6 – Chosen to fill the gap opened by Acerbi’s new injury, he clings to experience in order not to succumb. He gets along.

Marusic 6 – Disciplined, he does not venture forward because Dumfries in the open field can hurt. Overall it holds on the former PSV.

Milinkovic-Savic 5.5 – Fresh from the deluxe performance against Empoli, this time his class is less blinding but it is noticeable anyway. Don’t discard a Felipe Anderson chocolate.

Cataldi 6.5 – Having now become the permanent owner of the control room, the Inter defense surprised with the filter for Immobile. From 68 ‘ Leiva 6 – Spin the ball with ease.

Basic 5.5 – Preferred again from the first minute to Luis Alberto, he does not have the talent of the Spaniard focusing everything on substance but is too foul and is dominated by Srkiniar on doubling. From 68 ‘ Luis Alberto 6 – Enter at the worst moment, look for the net directly from the flag.

Felipe Anderson 5.5 – He wins the ballot with Zaccagni, helping Hysaj on the left chain and puts a soft ball not used by Milinkovic-Savic. From 59 ‘ Zaccagni 6 – Adds liveliness with steering and direction changes.

Property 6.5 – 100 goals from action with the biancoceleste shirt, 177 total. 15 in the league, like Salah and Lewandowski, breaks Handanovic’s unbeaten run. In short, the usual relentless sniper.

Pedro 6 – Commendable for how he spends on coverage by falling back to his penalty area without losing effectiveness in the offensive phase.

Maurizio Sarri 6 – Game of great defensive application, without the Acerbi totem, in the presence of the best attack of the league. He leaves the leaders in possession of the ball by playing on the counterattack even if the tie arrives quite randomly. He tries to improve the dribble with the substitutions and in part he succeeds even if the Luis Alberto card could be played first.