Inter-Lazio, Inzaghi: “We favorites? Nobody said it on 20 October”

It was not the best Inter of the season, but Simone Inzaghi is aware of having won a fundamental match: “We met a quality team that did well on the pitch, Inter’s victory is deserved, now on Wednesday we have a final to play. in our stadium against Juventus. For me it represents Lazio a lot, it’s not a victory like any other. The goals of the defenders? I train important players, but we have to continue like this because all our antagonists have won and nothing can be wrong. Congratulations to the boys, seeing players like Gagliardini and Vidal express themselves on these levels while playing little shows that we are on the right path, both Gagliardini and Vidal with Torino were fundamental tonight. Lautaro and Sanchez did well even without scoring, Correa and Dzeko also entered I didn’t have Sanchez for the first month and a half, when he physically settled down he was trying to convince me at every training session. great resource, I have 4 very strong attackers “.