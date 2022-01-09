Inter-Lazio, probable formations: new Gagliardini, Sanchez and Basic on pole

The San Siro match scheduled for tonight at 20.45 is approaching: here are the probable formations of Inter and Lazio

L’Inter is ready to take the field for the first time this 2022. At San Siro, Simone Inzaghi’s team hosts Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio for the 21st matchday of Serie A. The Nerazzurri coach has found Edin Dzeko, negative for Covid-19 and available; weighs the disqualification of Hakan Calhanoglu, who will serve the stop shift tonight. Anyway, he goes to the bench for tonight. In the Biancocelesti the only absent is theFrancesco Acerbi injured. Here are the probable formations of the two teams.

Inzaghi is ready to field Skriniar, de Vrij and Bastoni in defense; the latter won the ballot with Dimarco. In midfield, doubts about Calhanoglu’s replacement need to be resolved: for Sky it will be Gagliardini and not Vidal, overtaking occurred in the last few hours. Confirmations for Brozovic and Barella, on the flanks space for Dumfries and Perisic. In attack Sanchez is on pole on Correa, the other shirt is from Lautaro Martinez. From the bench, as we said earlier, Dzeko.

In Lazio, on the other hand, he is ready Radu in place of Acerbi in the center of the defense next to Luiz Felipe, with Hysaj and Marusic on both flanks. In midfield confirmations for Milinkovic and Cataldi, while for the third jersey from the left midfielder there is Basic in pole on Luis Alberto. In attack Immobile from first striker, while there are three for two places on the flanks: Felipe Anderson and Pedro on pole, but the former Verona Zaccagni is also in the running.

