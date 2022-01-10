Inter-Lazio, slow motion CdS: Pairetto-VAR, what a chaos! Pies from suburban fields

The match direction of the Pairetto referee in Inter-Lazio is not convincing. The Corriere dello Sport rejects the performance of the referee team: “Badly matched couple, Pairetto on the pitch and Aureliano (awarded after the Milan-Roma mistake) at the VAR. The mess they combine on the red-not red for Radu is from suburban fields, here we are in front of an international and a VMO (Video Match Official, the VAR category of Fifa). Ok assistants, mention for Bercigli. In the offending action there are three fouls: 1) Zaccagni on Barella (not light yellow, but he could have stayed); 2) Radu su Lautaro (very yellow, directly on the legs); 3) Radu on Dumfries (in frontal slide, also yellow that can be there). Pairetto gives a double yellow for Radu, incredulous, and also indicates it (the impression is that it indicates the midfield area, therefore the foul on Lautaro). Then he goes into confusion and Aureliano does not help him, as he makes him remove a yellow from Radu and assigns it to Zaccagni. Incredible“.