Sports

Inter-Lazio, slow motion CdS: Pairetto-VAR, what a chaos! Pies from suburban fields

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 18 1 minute read

Too many indecisions and several episodes badly managed by the referee and his assistants: widely revisable performance

The match direction of the Pairetto referee in Inter-Lazio is not convincing. The Corriere dello Sport rejects the performance of the referee team: “Badly matched couple, Pairetto on the pitch and Aureliano (awarded after the Milan-Roma mistake) at the VAR. The mess they combine on the red-not red for Radu is from suburban fields, here we are in front of an international and a VMO (Video Match Official, the VAR category of Fifa). Ok assistants, mention for Bercigli. In the offending action there are three fouls: 1) Zaccagni on Barella (not light yellow, but he could have stayed); 2) Radu su Lautaro (very yellow, directly on the legs); 3) Radu on Dumfries (in frontal slide, also yellow that can be there). Pairetto gives a double yellow for Radu, incredulous, and also indicates it (the impression is that it indicates the midfield area, therefore the foul on Lautaro). Then he goes into confusion and Aureliano does not help him, as he makes him remove a yellow from Radu and assigns it to Zaccagni. Incredible“.

January 10, 2022 (change January 10, 2022 | 09:44)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Genoa-Sampdoria 1-3, the report cards: Gabbiadini and Caputo matadors of the derby, Destro happy note

December 11, 2021

Salernitana case: Lega Serie A asks for an exception until the end of the season. The trustee Bertoli: ‘Never placed price restrictions on offers’ | First page

4 weeks ago

Inter what happens now with the disqualification of Calhanoglu? With Lazio there can be, it depends on the Sports Judge | First page

3 days ago

“Super salary? I’m at the top and …”

November 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button