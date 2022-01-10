Inter-Lazio, slow motion GdS: “The Var corrects the red in Radu, but …”

There remain many doubts about the red first given and then taken away from Stefan Radu last night in Inter-Lazio at San Siro. The Pairetto referee, recalled by the Var, corrected his decision. The Gazzetta dello Sport analyzed this episode and all the others from slow motion after yesterday’s match won 2-1 by the Nerazzurri. Here is what is highlighted by the newspaper.

“At minute 17 it gets straight to the point: Inter virtually takes the lead, because a perfect throw by Sanchez reaches Lautaro who runs away to Strakosha and scores 1-0. Aureliano al Var reviews everything and the geographical position of the Argentine is (with his shoulder) over the shoulder Hysaj: offside by very little, difficult to see him from the field. At 25 ‘contrast between Bastoni and Immobile: the Inter player looks for the ball, right not to warn him. The (real) advantage of Inter is all regular while Lazio’s draw is to be considered, net of the errors of the Inter defenders: we are at 35 ‘pt and contend for the (high) ball Felipe Anderson and Barella who falls badly to the ground. The referee does not believe that the Lazio player has made a foul, then he notices the blow taken on the back by the Inter and stops the game with ball possession at Lazio. In the second half, the ball goes to Cataldi who, with cunning, starts the equalizer of Immobile. Just the admonitions to Luis Felipe (on Gagliardini), to Basic (bad intervention on Sanchez) and Vidal.