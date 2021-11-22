Inter, leap from the point of view of the Scudetto. Now it’s up to the Champions Leage | News

First victory in the big matches and Lautaro scoring again. But beware of foreign exchange management

The championship round immediately following the break for the national teams is always extremely slippery but theInter (with the indirect help of Fiorentina) can say that he has made a small jackpot: the success over Napoli, combined with the defeat of Milan, allowed the Nerazzurri to shorten the gap from the top by three points in one fell swoop. A good way, moreover, to think of Shakhtar Donetsk, a decisive appointment to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Simone Inzaghi, who has found the goals of Lautaro Martinez, however, has yet to settle some details, one above all the management of exchange rates.

The performance in the big match at San Siro gives the Nerazzurri back i first three points of the season in a direct match, a mental unlock at a key moment of the season. Despite the disadvantage signed by Zielinski, the team did not feel the blow and on the contrary increased the laps confirming the performances seen against Atalanta, Juve and Milan: with the difference that, this time, the details are turned right. Lautaro, demonstrating with deeds the words expressed in the 90 ‘(“I only think of the team, it doesn’t matter if I score”) gave the penalty to Calhanoglu, cold from the spot, and then he finally got released, gold for Inzaghi who has to do come to terms with Sanchez’s injury and Dzeko’s ailments.

The problem is when the revs drop, scene already seen other times this season. Beyond the normal ups and downs within a game, once again part of the substitutes on the bench helped to lower the center of gravity and give confidence to Napoli, which it is no coincidence that they shortened and even went within a whisker of a draw. If the entry into the field of Dzeko and Vidal gave physical strength when the opponent forcing was expected, adding Dimarco and (above all) Gagliardini drastically contributed to the decline in the Nerazzurri pace. Something that Inzaghi must think about at least until January, when more congenial additions to his game could also arrive in the reserve game.

A mole that does not diminish the merits of Inter and above all must not distract in view of the European challenge on Wednesday: if an important leap forward has been made in the league, no less important – even at an economic level – is to grab the second round of the Champions League. League after an absence that has lasted since 2012.