Inter leaves the scudetto alive

The scudetto is still alive three days from the end. The Intersuffering something as his fellow citizens did, managed in his visit to the Udinese a win by the minimum that keeps him two points behind Milan. The rossoneri will not have margin of error in the last three appointments (Verona, Atalanta, Sassuolo), theoretically more complicated than those of its rival (Empoli, Cagliari, Sampdoria). The interisti, however, will also have to expend energy in a historic final of Cup before the Juventus.

The first part was the best of the set. Simone Inzaghiwhat he took the lead with a header from Perisic at the near post after a corner from Dimarco. Before the break, Dzeko, stopped by Pablo Marí, forced a maximum penalty that Lautaro launched. El Toro was confirmed disappointing from eleven meters, missing the third penalty out of six of this championship, but he headed the net the rejection of the post. The VAR had to intervene to validate the goal: the luck of the Argentine was that, before his header, the ball touched the goalkeeper’s arm Silvestri. Without that touch, the goal would have been disallowed.

It is a fundamental detail, since, in the resumption, Cioffi’s were better and deservedly shortened distances with Pussettowho pushed between sticks a low center of udogie after a great free kick Deulofeuneutralized by Handanović. The Milanese knew how to manage the final arreón of the Udinesealthough with bad news: a knee injury to Barella, who left the pitch in pain. The contribution of the Italian for the last four appointments of the season would be fundamental: the scudetto-Cup double is still possible.