Inter, left turn: “After Gosens comes young talent. Cambiaso? Another name also emerges “

Ivan Perisic will greet Inter at the end of this season. This is why the left flank of 22-23 could be completely different
In all likelihood, Ivan Perisic will greet Inter at the end of this season. The negotiations for the renewal of the contract expiring in June are proceeding slowly, and the chances of the relationship being interrupted are growing every day. This is why the Nerazzurri left wing next season could be completely different from the current one. The arrival of Gosens is already a reality, but it will not be the only reinforcement: as we have reported, there is a strong interest in Andrea Cambiaso of Genoa. But, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are also making in-depth assessments on Fabiano Parisi, 21-year-old from Empoli:
“On the outside, however, the project was earlier than expected: Gosens arrived from Atalanta to collect the legacy of Perisic, whose permanence is in strong discussion due to the contract expiring in June. If the Croatian does not renew (but Inter hope to reach an agreement) he will start the hunt for a young and prospective profile, able to make Gosens breathe. In this sense, he continues to intrigue the 21-year-old Fabiano Parisi (Empoli)“, it is read.
January 30, 2022 (change January 30, 2022 | 14:31)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED