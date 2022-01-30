Inter, left turn: “After Gosens comes young talent. Cambiaso? Another name also emerges “

In all likelihood, Ivan Perisic will greet Inter at the end of this season. The negotiations for the renewal of the contract expiring in June are proceeding slowly, and the chances of the relationship being interrupted are growing every day. This is why the Nerazzurri left wing next season could be completely different from the current one. The arrival of Gosens is already a reality, but it will not be the only reinforcement: as we have reported, there is a strong interest in Andrea Cambiaso of Genoa. But, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are also making in-depth assessments on Fabiano Parisi, 21-year-old from Empoli: