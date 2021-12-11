Inter, listen to Pastorello: ‘Lukaku will return to Italy’ | First page

“Lukaku will return to Italy”: the words of Federico Pastorello. The agent of the Belgian center forward of Chelsea he stated in an interview with Tuttosport: “Romelu is the greatest footballer I have, but he is also the one I ‘caught’ more easily … I had been the director of Conte’s transfer to Chelsea and Antonio, after winning the English championship on the first try, wanted Lukaku. At that time Romelu was playing at Everton: the first time we met in London almost by chance. I told him that, in my opinion, Conte would be the ideal coach to help him make a further qualitative leap. Lukaku, on the other hand. , chose Manchester United. A year later, when his relationship with his previous agent had expired, he called me from a new mobile number, so much so that at first I didn’t answer immediately. Romelu told me that everything he I had said the first time it had come true and he wanted me as an agent. ” “Is it true that Lukaku was one step away from Juventus before moving to Milan? Yes. The deal with Inter had stalled because Zhang seemed unwilling to meet Manchester United’s demands. Juventus had the agreement with the British, who in exchange for Lukaku would have hired Dybala and Mandzukic. Romelu had already talked to Sarri and Cristiano Ronaldo. But later Dybala and Manchester United, probably both not too convinced, did not reach an agreement. While Marotta, Ausilio, Conte and I managed to convince Zhang to raise the offer. Without detracting from Lukaku’s team mates at Inter, I think that transfer has shifted the balance in Italy. Sooner or later will we see Lukaku in Serie A again? Yes, because Romelu is in love with our country. But now let’s make Chelsea enjoy it. ”