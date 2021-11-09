Inter, little space for Satriano with Inzaghi and red in the Spring: 3 days for a header with an opponent | A league

Martin Satriano’s on the last day of the Primavera championship was more than a gesture of annoyance. Almost a raptus. Instinctive, certainly. But also violent. At 96 ‘of the match against Roma, the striker was the protagonist of a face to face with Morichelli ended with a head to head and the referee’s red. Result? Three days of disqualification for the Nerazzurri attacker and four for the opponent who was already warned.

LITTLE SPACE – Not a nice gesture from the Uruguayan who Simone Inzaghi wanted to lock up with the Nerazzurri in the summer. There was no shortage of offers, Satriano was one of the most requested young players but the coach’s response was always the same: “No, you can’t touch it.” On paper it should have been the alternative to Dzeko, but so far in the first team he has found little – very little – space playing just 14 minutes between the match with Genoa and the one with Atalanta. For this reason, in the last two games against Cagliari and Roma he had fallen in the Chivu Primavera. An assist in the first game and a heavy red in the second.

TALENT – Both Inzaghi and the club appreciate the qualities of the boy who had featured in the summer friendlies with two goals against Lugano and Crotone, but now his future can only change. He is not lacking in qualities: caught in the Nacional in January 2020, since he has been in Italy he has moved closer to the goal playing as a pure striker. And the results are in the numbers: he comes from a season in which he scored 14 goals and 6 assists for the Nerazzurri Primavera, who knows him well assures that he has similar characteristics to Benzema and for this reason, given the limited space with Simone Inzaghi, the company is considering a farewell on loan in January and potentially towards abroad. For a growth tainted over the weekend by a gesture of annoyance. What Satriano wants to get behind him immediately.