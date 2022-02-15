Inter-Liverpool for the story: Inzaghi ready to amaze with a surprise move

These are the nights in which history can be made. These are the nights in which you face an opponent capable of frightening everyone, but who for this very reason offers the opportunity to accomplish a feat to remember. Inter faces Liverpool with the desire to amaze and give a dream to their fans. Simone Inzaghi could also surprise who, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, could decide to leave Lautaro Martinez on the bench to promote Alexis Sanchez in attack alongside Dzeko:

“Alexis Sanchez is traveling fast towards his debut as a starter in the Champions League. The Chilean has chosen the right game to return to the protagonist: the ballot with Lautaro is still alive (…) but Nino is fine and has an advantage over the Argentine (…). Hey amigo, get ready, apparently Inzaghi told him. And yes, the Toro Lautaro is going through a difficult moment, not only in terms of construction but precisely in terms of performance. And on this side there is a player who has a particular feeling when the lights turn on in the stadium, you play at night and there are cups to be won, passages of the turn.“.