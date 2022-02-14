Inter-Liverpool, friendly curves: flowers for Hillsborough

A big surprise awaits in the stands. Good relations between ultras, Nerazzurri tribute to Anfield for the Hillsborough victims

Expectations are growing for Inter-Liverpool on Wednesday evening, the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. The 38,000 tickets available after reducing the capacity to 50% have been pulverized for days. A collection of around 4 million is expected.

Almost twinning – San Siro will be hot. On the front of the fans, the presence of the English supporters does not however create particular apprehension. Also because relations with the Curva Nord are very good. We are not twinning, but we are close to it. So much so that on the occasion of the return to Anfield (8 March) the Nerazzurri ultras will bring flowers in memory of the 96 victims of Hillsborough, when in 1989 at the Sheffield stadium the FA Cup Liverpool-Nottingham Forrest was underway (a match later canceled and repeated two weeks later). La Curva will push Inzaghi’s team with choirs, flags and banners, but not with a choreography for great occasions. That is in preparation for the Coppa Italia derbies.

Milito and Julio Cesar – There are thirty onsight broadcasters (the TVs that hold the rights and will be present at the stadium with a crew), a record for the stadium. Numbers almost from the final of the Champions League, with the images that will be disseminated in all continents. There was also an Australian and two American TV. As Amazon’s technical commentators, there will be two heroes of the Triplete on the sidelines: Milito and Julio Cesar. Absolutely many ex in the stands, with a huge name that is not revealed because there is still no certainty that it will be able to come.

