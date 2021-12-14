Inter, Liverpool in a crazy calendar: 40 decisive days for all goals | First page

The urn of Nyon half smiled to Inter, it’s a pity that the smile came with the draw then canceled by Uefa which had seen the Nerazzurri paired to Ajax (however not simple, but within reach) for the round of 16 of the Champions League. All to be redone due to the technical error of the system and the second ball that will reserve for the Nerazzurri probably one of the three (on paper) worst possible opponents. On February 16th and March 8th the team coached by Simone Inzaghi will be called to face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool one of the favorites to win the final title.

IMPOSSIBLE CALENDAR – What must be considered, however, is not only the commitment that will inevitably take considerable mental and physical energies (and Barella will be disqualified), but theThe calendar in which this double confrontation, and in particular the first leg match against Liverpool, is inserted. Yes, because the “fluid calendar” imposed by the Lega Calcio with the draw for the second round different from the first one, he will put Inter in front of an authentic mission impossible which, in 40 days, could prove decisive for all the goals of the season.

BIG MATCH HELL – It will start on January 6 against the Bologna of the former Mihajlovic, but then from January 9th to February 16th the nerazzurri will face la Lazio in the house, the Juventus in the Super Cup Italian, Atalanta in Bergamo, on Venice (the only ‘lighter’ match and then the derby col Milan, the Naples al Maradona and the Liverpool back in the house. 6 big matches out of 8 decisive for the championship fight, the Super Cup and the Champinos. January is usually a difficult month for Inter and this year they will not be able to afford mistakes.

Watch Serie A TIM on DAZN. Activate now