Inter-Liverpool, Inzaghi: “We deserve to try, we don’t start off beaten. In attack … “

In view of the match against Liverpool tomorrow night, the Nerazzurri coach will answer the questions of the reporters connected with the Suning Training Center in Appiano Gentile

APPIANO GENTILE – After the league draw obtained on the “Maradona” of Naples against the team coached by Luciano Spalletti, it is time for the Nerazzurri to turn the page and dive into the European atmosphere with the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Liverpool . Remedying the absence of Barella, this is the first knot for the Nerazzurri coach who will have to do without the midfielder, sent off in the Madrid match against Real. Vidal’s prices rise for a starting shirt, as well as the possibility of seeing Sanchez starting from the first minute in attack next to Dzeko. To dispel any doubts, the Inter coach will answer the questions of the reporters connected with Appiano Gentile for the usual press conference on the eve scheduled for 13.45. FcInter1908 will bring you the direct text with the words of the technician.

The British are said to play another sport. Do you agree? Can this distance be canceled in a double comparison?

I think they are strong teams, they have won all their groups apart from Chelsea. Liverpool are among the strongest in Europe, but I am convinced that we deserve to play against these opponents. It was a long time since we played games like this, we want to try it with our weapons.

For Calhanoglu: you played well with Real, but you didn’t manage to win. What are the mistakes not to repeat?

We played well against Real, we proved to be strong. We have been missing on the wrong occasions. Tomorrow we need to score goals, because there will be 2-3 opportunities. Tomorrow will be an intense match.

Both teams play offensive football. Do you think Liverpool are clearly favorites?

On paper I think Liverpool are favorites, but games must always be played. I will ask the boys to take the field and propose our game with a free mind. In these games, determination makes the difference and my boys have shown they have a lot to sell.

For Calhanoglu: is there a secret for this great season, your best in Italy?

The secret is my mentality. I came here to prove it. Thanks to everyone here for giving me a great hand. With Inzaghi I play in another role, which I like a lot, because I play the ball more. The rest depends on me and my teammates.

What makes you confident for this match? Does the team have a more European dimension?

The team gives me the confidence for tomorrow: on Saturday we played an excellent match against a strong and organized team like Napoli. We took a penalty in the 5 ‘and the team could split, but we remained united and in the second half we entered the field with spirit and desire to win. The second half gives me great confidence. We know we meet a big one, but we don’t start off off the beaten path.

For Calhanoglu: this year you have found continuity. What has changed for you on a personal level?

The game has changed, I have improved in this group also thanks to the coaches and staff, who always help me. I feel this, I do what I have to do on the pitch.

Why should Lautaro play? And why Sanchez?

Everyone has a chance to play, we have many intense games and we should evaluate the condition of the attackers. After tomorrow’s training I will make my decision. I am fortunate to have mature players who accept choices. When I have a chance, I always try to rotate them, because playing every 3 days is difficult to recover.

For Calhanoglu: will your former AC Milan team-mates be cheering for you?

I have many friends at Milan, but I don’t think they will cheer for us. But that doesn’t interest me, because I only think about what we have to do tomorrow.

How annoying is the asterisk due to the lack of dispute in the match against Bologna?

It happened and I have to accept it, as I have done for the past few years. It’s something that often happens to me, even in the days of Lazio. We will think about it in due course. It will be a very important match for us, but our priority now is Liverpool.

For Calhanoglu: Did you expect to be in the running for all goals at this point of the season?

In six months I have already won a trophy that I was missing. I want to win the Italian Cup, but the Champions League is a dream: let’s see what happens. We must stick together and do well tomorrow. If we play our game, in my opinion we will do something nice.

The qualification for the round of 16 had been missing for 11 years: is there a feeling of being able to make the history of the club?

I have already talked about it with the team: the first step was to get to the second round. Now we have a top club in front of us, but the games all start 0-0. We know that in certain races you can’t even leave the detail, because it can be decisive.

For Calhanoglu: qualification for the round of 16 had been missing for 11 years: is there a feeling of being able to make club history?

I suffered an elimination for a penalty against Atletico Madrid, in these games the details make the difference.

Did you expect to arrive at Inter-Liverpool after losing points against Napoli and Milan?

We knew we were facing three tough games, but I’m happy with the performance. For 70 ‘we played a great derby, then an excellent second half in Naples. Obviously, one point out of six available does not satisfy me, but for what we have expressed in my opinion we have played two great games against great opponents, which with us and Juventus will make the championship open until the last day.

For Calhanoglu: face a midfield with crazy dynamism. How do you plan to face them?

They are dynamic, we know that. But tomorrow we go out on the pitch with personality. I am ready, because your level is also visible against these teams.

What have you learned from AC Milan’s matches against Liverpool?

With my staff we watched those matches: Liverpool have great individuality, they play intensely. We have to be great at both stages, they can hurt you at any time.