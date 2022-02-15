Inter-Liverpool, Klopp: “They are the strongest team in Italy. Who am I most afraid of? Perisic”

Great praise from the coach of the Reds towards the Nerazzurri and no excuse for the day less rest: “No problem. Manè and Salah tired from the African Cup? No, they recovered”

Jurgen Klopp prepares a battlefield Liverpool for what “will be a great match with a great opponent”. The German coach does not skimp on compliments and praise towards the Nerazzurri on the eve of the San Siro match for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, but also conveys the confidence and confidence with which the Reds are approaching the appointment. “We know we have to play against an incredibly strong team”, Klopp said, “but we have to and we want to achieve a result. We have a duty to try ”. No anticipation on the starting eleven, but with the certainty of having Mané and Salah in good condition after the return from the African Cup: “They are fine, they recovered very quickly”.

ATTENTION AND RESPECT – “Inter are a great team, with a great coach. Probably the best team in Italy this season and for some time now. They play very well and are very organized “, the Reds coach began, saying he is sure that” Inter will defend very compactly. He has a lot of creativity, he knows what he does and puts great quality. We are in the Champions League, there is no doubt that it is a top level team. History, coat of arms and tradition – continued Klopp – will count for little. I don’t think history will be decisive for this double challenge. We just know we have to play against an incredibly strong team ”.

NO EXCUSE – “We have a chance and we must try,” warned the German coach without bringing up the day less rest than the Nerazzurri. “There are no problems, it is the second day of recovery after the match with Burnley and everything is fine. We know it will be a complicated race, but we have to get a result ”. The new rule on away goals? “Since I have followed the Champions League I have always liked this rule but now it is gone, we will still try to play our game and win it. However, it will be difficult “. Password for Klopp: confidence in one’s own means. “Historically, group stage results don’t count in the knockout stage. We didn’t expect to do so well in the group but it was incredible. But now it doesn’t help: we know we are a good team but I knew it even at the beginning. We have good experience in this competition, that’s what we know. We hope playing the first leg away will be an advantage, but I don’t know: it depends on the result. We mustn’t trust Anfield too much ”, Klopp warned,“ but do our best right away ”.

COVERED CARDS – No anticipation on the starting eleven. “Let’s see what the options are for different situations. It’s something we’re used to, to have all players fresh. Then there are the five changes, which is a big boost for football at this time of the season. It’s great to have all the players at their best, you can make more changes ”. Optimal conditions also for Mané and Salah: “A week is not a problem for them, they don’t drink alcohol and are ready to play after a match. They recovered very quickly, Mané had a few days of celebration but there are no problems for him ”.

STRETCHER AND PERISIC – Regarding Barella’s announced absence from the Nerazzurri, Klopp admits that “it’s not a bad thing for us, because he’s an excellent player. He has everything you ask of a midfielder: he’s aggressive, he’s technical and he knows how to run. Probably his replacement will be Vidal, even if he is not 100% sure: he has experience and knows how to play at these levels. He will be motivated in a special way “. A player you are particularly afraid of? “Ivan Perisic, I already had it when I was in Germany. I don’t remember when we last spoke, but he is a very good player. Then of course Edin Dzeko. But the important thing is how we will play and what level of football we will play ”.

