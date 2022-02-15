Inter-Liverpool, Lautaro: “My most important match, we want to pass. You will see me … “

The last few weeks have not been easy for Lautaro. But the one against Liverpool is the classic night that can awaken the fire

The most important match with the Inter shirt on is just a few hours away. The last few weeks have not been easy for Lautaro Martinez, with no goals and difficulties in performance. But the one against Liverpool is the classic night that can awaken pride, desire to make history, fire. And the Bull, of fire inside, has some to sell. The Argentine’s desire to be decisive in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at San Siro is also evident from the words of the number 10 issued exclusively to Amazon Prime:

MORE MATURE – “What Lautaro will you see tomorrow? A player who has grown a lot, who has already played 2-3 times in the Champions League. It will be a beautiful game to play. We passed the round, it was important for us. I hope to do well and help the team. , to pass is our dream. Our Inter wants to be the protagonist and put the opponents in difficulty. “

MOST IMPORTANT MATCH – “The most important match of my career with Inter? Yes, because it will be an eighth final. It will certainly be one of the most important.”

KLOPP – “His praise makes me happy, I thank him. He is a great coach and will certainly prepare the game well. We must be good if we want to pass. They have quality players, we must prepare well, the non-possession phase will be important, because they attack with lots of fast men. We have to be careful. “

MILITUS – “Milito? He is a very important person to me, he always calls me and gives me advice. I thank him, because I have learned so much and these are moments that you always carry inside. The debut with Racing in his place? Unique emotion , he was an idol for the people of Avellaneda. I arrived in Buenos Aires with that dream and making it come true like this was wonderful “.

IDEAL FORWARD – “(They show Lautaro the photos of Ronaldo, Milito, Adriano, Lukaku and himself, ed.) Ideal striker? The best right foot is from Milito, Adriano’s left: precise and powerful. Headshot? Di Romelu: he was always looking for space inside the area, he even decided a couple of games like that. We’ll take him. Dribbling? Del Fenomeno: he was very fast, it was easy for him to jump over opponents and get to the goal. Finally, my heart : I always try to give my best with the shirt I’m wearing, the important thing is that Inter win. I try to leave everything behind to help my team-mates. “

AS HIGH AS POSSIBLE – “From the first day I arrived, people treated me in a special way, because the Argentines made history here. I hope to continue doing my best to take Inter as high as possible.”

(Source: Amazon Prime Video)

February 15, 2022 (change February 15, 2022 | 11:27)

