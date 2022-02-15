Inter-Liverpool, probable formations: Bastoni is back, Lautaro more than Sanchez

Now Lautaro it seems a little further on. He is Sanchez they play a seat next to Dzeko in the match against Liverpool and the Argentine now seems slightly favored over the Chilean in Mr. Inzaghi’s ideas on training of Inter. He had kept everyone apprehensive, but he made it, Sticks has recovered and will play as a starter in the defense in front of Handanovic, in the classic trio composed with Skriniar And de Vrij.

They will be reconfirmed on the wings Dumfries on the right, fresh from a good performance with Napoli, e Perisic to the left. In place of Barella on the center right there will be Vidal to lend a hand to Brozovic And Calhanoglu. For the Chilean, an important opportunity and many expectations not to betray. This should be the starting lineup of Simone Inzaghi:

(3-5-2) Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro.

The Reds are a consolidated team, no big news are expected in its formation. Jurgen Klopp, who returns to San Siro, after having faced Milan already in this edition of the CL, is ready to field his 4-3-3 with Diego Jota accompanied there in front by Salah and Mané, the two have just fought for the conquest of the Cup Of Africa won by Senegal. This is the probable formation of the British:

(4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-A, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Diego Jota, Mané.

February 15, 2022 (change February 15, 2022 | 9:01 pm)

