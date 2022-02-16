Inter-Liverpool: Spiderman (Tom Holland) in the stands

Tom Holland, the actor who plays the superhero in the Marvel saga, cheers on Tottenham and is in Milan to promote the latest film. Bonolis and Savino are also at the stadium. Thirty broadcasters, 4 million takings and friendly curves

The fever rises for Inter-Liverpool, first leg of the Champions League round of 16 scheduled for tomorrow evening (9 pm) at the Meazza stadium. The 38 thousand tickets available due to 50% capacity have been pulverized for a collection that should exceed 4 million and also the media coverage will be that of the great events and in the stands there will also be the English actor Tom Holland, who however supports Tottenham.

Thirty broadcasters – There are thirty onsight broadcasters (the TVs that hold the rights and will be present at the stadium with a crew), a record for the stadium. Numbers almost from the final of the Champions League, with the images that will be disseminated in all continents. There was also an Australian and two American TV. As Amazon’s technical commentators, there will be two heroes of the Triplete on the sidelines: Milito and Julio Cesar. But there will be many former players present at the Meazza, including Ivan Cordoba, now a member of Venezia.

Holland and Spollon – Among the VIPs, Tom Holland stands out. The 25-year-old British actor, star of Captain America Civil War and Peter Parker in Spider Man, is in Italy to promote his latest movie “Uncharted” and didn’t want to miss the chance to attend the match. Being a Tottenham fan, who knows he doesn’t go to the Reds … Actor Pierpaolo Spollon was also present. Interists of proven faith are Paolo Bonolis and Nicola Savino but in the stands, in addition to other celebrities, the CEO of the League Luigi De Siervo, the coaches of Japan and Slovakia and Mirco Scarantino (weightlifting, he was in London 2012) are also announced. .

The curve – The Curva Nord will then turn on the cheering, pushing Brozovic and his companions with choirs, flags and banners, but not with a choreography for great occasions. That one is in preparation for the Coppa Italia derby. Relations with the Liverpool fans are excellent. We are not twinning, but we are close to it. So much so that on the occasion of the return to Anfield (8 March) the Nerazzurri ultras will bring flowers in memory of the 96 victims of Hillsborough, when in 1989 at the Sheffield stadium the FA Cup Liverpool-Nottingham Forrest was underway (a match later canceled and repeated two weeks later).

February 15, 2022 (change February 16, 2022 | 00:09)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link