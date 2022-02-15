Inter-Liverpool, the five key duels

Milan and Bastoni will have to stop Sadio and Salah also thanks to the help of the outsiders. Edin knows how to hurt the Reds. Brozovic-Fabinho, who challenges in direction

If in Italy Inter arrive at every game with very low odds, for Wednesday’s challenge in the Champions League against Liverpool the odds are in favor of the Reds. Inzaghi’s team will need the perfect night, trying to realize the few (on paper) opportunities that the English will grant and trying to stop Manè, Salah and Jota (or Firmino) on the other side. Klopp’s dogma is the gegenpressing, that is, the immediate recovery of the ball and then rushing into the opponent’s area. Easy to say, but now the Reds are also easy to do. And over time, especially against teams that close, the reds have also learned to move the ball waiting for the moment to strike thanks to a high-level technique expressed at speeds that Serie A is not used to. Let’s try to analyze five duels that can heavily affect this eighth final.

The Slovak in Naples missed a few balls not from him, but his season remains at the highest level. Although he is very reactive in the short term, his size leads him to suffer from quick winger. So the panther Manè can put him in serious trouble. Inter will have to avoid the one-on-one, giving protection to Skriniar both with Dumfries and with Vidal, the favorite to replace the suspended Barella. Mané (8 goals in the Premier League season and two in the Champions League) perhaps steals the eye less than Salah, but he brings a very high pressure and loves to go straight to straight. When you think you anticipated it, he takes your time and walks away. He will need the best Skriniar to stem it. But all of Inter will have to be concentrated and short. Leaving spaces behind the three defenders could be lethal.

A similar speech can be made with the other Inter arm. With the addition that Bastoni is a veteran of the ankle problem accused last Tuesday against Roma and that Salah is currently one of the top in the world. Here too it will be decisive not to lose balls at the exit and above all to prepare a cage with the help of Calhanoglu and Perisic. The Croatian in terms of dynamism and application gives good guarantees, but he will not be able to lower himself to the last 20 meters. And Momo is technical, very fast, as well as physically much stronger than he may seem. Fresh from the second insult in the Africa Cup final, the Egyptian has already scored 16 goals in the league and 7 in the Champions League. His cuts towards the center open space for the insertions of the midfielders and Alexander-Arnold, but often they simply lead him to the shot. And with the left is a real sentence.

The challenge between directors. Epic is the Nerazzurri’s center of gravity, the one that runs for two, lowers himself on De Vrij’s line (with his arms going up) to start the action and therefore manages the hottest balls. A mistake on those clods and the opponent goes into the goal. The cleanliness of him in the games will be fundamental, he will be hunted in the first place by Jota and then by Fabinho. More than Vidal, he will have to help Calhanoglu. Because if Inter manages to overcome the first pressing, then interesting spaces could open up. Fabinho is also the classic modern midfielder capable of combining quantity and quality. That he does not disdain the assaults in the area, as evidenced by yesterday’s goal to win at Burnley. The one completed by captain Henderson and one of Keita, Thiago Alcantara and the expert Milner is a midfield perhaps not very spectacular, but perfectly functional to a game that insists a lot on the outside.

And on the left-handed track of Inzaghi, the duel between Perisic and Alexander-Arnold (in the mirror there will be Dumfries and Robertson) promises sparks. The 23-year-old English international has a great foot – so much so that he beats the placed ones, see the corner from which Fabinho’s goal came -, pushes as if there was no tomorrow and is quick to return. In front of him, however, he will have the most ‘English’ opponent (the other is Barella) in terms of pace and intensity. Perisic will have to split in order to double down on Salah, but also keep Arnold down. The second half in Naples showed that if Inzaghi’s outsiders manage to climb, the midfielder will also benefit greatly. And Perisic has an advantage over Arnold: he is also strong in aerial play.

What is instead a bulwark head is Van Dijk, one of the strongest central defensive units in the world. The Dutchman made the Reds make the leap in quality, for his 193 centimeters he is also fast and leads the line with Matip. In front of him, however, he will have a player with great football intelligence, who loves to stoop to play the attacking director and open spaces. But also very good in the head. A high altitude duel that will light up the Meazza in both areas. And in the last two crossings (Champions semifinals), in April 2018 the then Roma player Dzeko scored a goal per match against Van Dijk. Even if the Dutch went to the final.

