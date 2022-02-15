“Inter-Liverpool? The Nerazzurri are at a disadvantage for a reason”

Two days before the super Champions League match between Inter and Liverpool, Beppe Bergomi spoke to the microphones of Calciomercato.itcommenting on the moment of the Nerazzurri:

“At the moment Milan is in the lead and has found great enthusiasm after the derby. Napoli is a very strong and profound team. Inter, if they had told me six months ago that at this point of the season they had found themselves in this situation with these points in the championship, with the passage of the round in the Champions League, with the victory of the Super Cup and in the semifinal of the Italian Cup, I would not have believed it. Inter are doing well for what was the summer revolution. Those three are all on par“

Bergomi, Inter

On the match against Liverpool: “I go to the stadium to see it. Unfortunately for Inter they had a very bad asymmetrical calendar which increases the difficulty coefficient of an already very hard match. He had a great level race after another, Inzaghi has never been able to make important rotations. It will be a fast-paced race, it must be tackled like this. Liverpool makes you run, they extend the field with Salah and Mané, you have to understand who plays as a false nine between Firminio and Diogo Jota. You have to be very comfortable to deal with it: Inter are not beaten, but Liverpool are favorites. Too bad for the absence of Barella for the characteristics of him. I think Vidal will play“.