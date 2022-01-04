Inter, Lukaku-bis operation? Green light for the fans to sell more big players

With the money of Lukaku, today a repentant crocodile shedding tears, Inter put their accounts in order and rebuilt the team without losing value with the various Dzeko, Correa, Dumfries, Calhanoglu etc. A fact that could push Marotta to carry out another similar operation, albeit at different figures, or to sell a senator and finance the summer market with the money from his sale.

Inter are planning to sell De Vrij in June

The name is that of De Vrij who could say goodbye to Inter in the summer. The Dutch central has a contract expiring in June 2023 and to date the agreement for the extension of the former Lazio, which moreover will turn 30 in February, seems very far away. Inter really like Gleison Bremer, Brazilian defender born in 1997 who is in his third consecutive season as a starter in Turin.

Marotta wants Bremer and Ginter

The grenades value him over 20 million euros but the Nerazzurri’s idea is of an exchange: one between Kolarov, Sensi and Vecino in Turin, Bremer in Milan, with an adjustment in favor of the Cairo club. In addition, Marotta hunts Ginter. All without considering the capital gain for de Vrij, taken to zero and which would be sold for no less than 20 million.

The fans ready to say goodbye to de Vrij

Reactions via social networks floundered: “De Vrij does not drive me crazy so if he succeeded in this operation he would hit the mark for the umpteenth time” or even: “Bremer is stronger than de vrij already now” or: “De Vrij is excellent, but he has objective physical limits that he cannot always resolve with the sense of the supernatural position he has …, Bremer can potentially become even stronger than Skriniar, athletically he gives Stefan two laps “

Some write: “Giving up De Vrij is probably the right thing to do. 25 million would be excellent. If you take Bremer, and he lives up to expectations, you’ve got it right defence for about ten years. If there should be any problem you play with Ginter which is a certainty ”.

Nobody is irreplaceable for the Nerazzurri fans: “De Vrij is good and everything, but this season he has already shown that he is replaceable and the system helps anyone” and then: “I think the renewal of de Vrij is impossible, with Raiola the renewal is intractable, better to avoid overpaying it (as strong as stefan is) and bet everything on Ginter and Bremer “

Finally: “The owner wants to sell it because it was taken for nothing and it would be a good move, especially because otherwise you risk losing it to zero, de Vrij sure wants to snatch the last contractone of his career and with us there is no way (see Brozo) and certainly Raiola has an interest in moving him “

SPORTEVAI