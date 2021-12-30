Inter, Lukaku: “I hope to return. I apologize to the Nerazzurri fans”

Lukaku speaks directly to the Inter fans “because I think the way I left should have been different. I had to talk to you first, because the things you have done for me, for my family, for me. mother, for my son, these are things that remain for me in life. I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a level that is still good to hope to win more. “

Lukaku admits that he is not happy with the situation that has arisen at Chelsea with the coach Tuchel and seems to make it clear, between the lines, that he regrets leaving Inter. “Physically I’m fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I’m physically fine. I’m not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I’m not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up “. Then he adds: “I think that everything that happened shouldn’t have happened like this. How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it is not the right time now, but even when I left it was not the right moment. Now I think it is right to talk because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is rightly the time to talk and let the people what really happened without speaking badly of people because I am not like that “.