Inter, management already at work for the summer. “And for Frattesi an attempt in extremis by Monday”

The arrivals of Gosens and Caicedo have raised the level of the squad available to Inzaghi even more but the management is already at work
The arrivals of Gosens and Caicedo have raised even more the level of the squad available to Inzaghi. “The January transfer market led by Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio gave Simone Inzaghi an even stronger Inter than the one which, surprisingly – it is right to underline this after the summer predictions – is leading Serie A despite the goodbyes of Conte, Lukaku , Hakimi and Eriksen. The Nerazzurri executives, still in self-financing regime, with the farewell on loan of Sensi and the imminent termination of the contract of Kolarov, have created the space for the engagements of Robin Gosens and Felipe Caicedo “, explains the today’s edition of Tuttosport.
The January transfer market is about to close but Inter are already at work for June: the goals are three and two lead to Sassuolo. “Frattesi (will an attempt be made in extremis to have it immediately?) And Scamacca (or Raspadori alternatively) are the primary targets for midfield and attack. With Sassuolo, the Nerazzurri could also work on Gatti, Frosinone defender in the sights of Turin where plays another element in Inter’s viewfinder, the central Bremer “, explains Tuttosport.
January 29, 2022
