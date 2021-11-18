Inter, Marcelo Brozovic comes out into the open about his future

After the renewal of Nicolò Barella, all the fans ofInter hope that friend Marcelo Brozovic can make the same decision. The Croatian midfielder is in the sights of many top European clubs, including the Tottenham from Antonio Conte who knows him well and who coached him for two seasons. Strong interest also from Psg andAtletico Madrid.

Inter, Brozovic a fixed point

Brozovic however it is a fundamental pawn on the chessboard of Simone Inzaghi and theInter he would not want to give it away, as the Nerazzurri CEO recently declared Alessandro Antonello: “The relationship is excellent with our players, we must recognize the results achieved by the team in the last two years. It is necessary to recognize what the children have brought, the performances must be adequately remunerated. Clear that the pandemic leads to reflections, but contracts must be respected. Brozovic it is fundamental, given the skills demonstrated over the years: it is a strategic pawn for us “.

Inter-Brozovic, the decisive match soon

Except for truly inalienable offers, theInter therefore has no intention of giving up Brozovic after prestigious farewells in the summer such as those of Lukaku And Hakimi. On Wednesday there was a meeting between the Italian champion club and the player’s agent. There will be a second meeting shortly and it will be the decisive one. Both sides are open to negotiation: theInter is ready to offer a salary of 5.5 million euros per year while the Croatian would start from a base of 6.

Brozovic sees Inter in their future

The bases to close are there, the distance can be bridged. Not only, Marcelo Brozovic also came out on social media, replying to a Libero journalist in a private message from Instagram. When asked whether or not he wanted to stay atInter, the Nerazzurri midfielder was clear: “Yes, my desire is to stay”. Good news for the fans, but now after the words they would like to see the facts.

OMNISPORT