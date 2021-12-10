Inter market: Italian backbone with Viti, Frattesi and Scamacca | News

Marotta wants to increase the presence of Italian players in the squad: dialogue with Sassuolo, Raspadori always likes too

The market of the present and, above all, that of the future: Giuseppe Marotta has already taken the first steps towards the objectives Inter next season, leaving a window open for January. The will is to insert futuristic prospects to integrate a high-level squad like the current one, also a diktat of Suning, also focusing on a identity card that is Italian. For this a channel was opened with Sassuolo for Frattesi, Scamacca and Raspadori in addition to looking with interest in Empoli for Screws.

The three “neroverde” names reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport are certainly not new, just as the very cordial relationship between Marotta and Carnevali is not new: the Inter ds, however, has made his move in recent days by asking his counterpart Sassuolo information on Scamacca and Frattesi. After all, the situation of the Nerazzurri attack is fluid, considering Sanchez on exit (more in June than in January, due to the unilateral clause that allows the company to terminate the contract one year before the expiry): it would also be a tactical reinforcement because to date, if we do not consider Satriano who is in any case 20 years old and will go to to experience, there is no true deputy Dzeko. The proposed formula is that of the loan with the right of redemption which becomes an obligation under certain conditions, at the moment in Emilia we are only thinking about a definitive sale for a price close to 40 million euros and not before June.

Also for Frattesi a similar situation, price aside: he only moves at the end of the season but at Inter he teases the idea of ​​giving new life to a department that will lose Vecino, will almost certainly have to give up hugging Eriksen again and awaits the renewal of Brozovic (steps forward, distance reduced to one million, new meeting soon). Raspadori is the third name, less hot at the moment, but that the Inter management follows, a bit like all the big Italians.

From the attack to the midfield passing through the defense seen the interest also for Mattia Viti, defender born in 2002 from Empoli, who at the Nerazzurri is reminiscent of Bastoni, due to the sweet left foot and the solidity shown in the six appearances in Serie A that have repaid Andreazzoli’s trust after last year, in Serie B, he had only played five. We are only at the beginning and there is no lack of competition: Milan and Fiorentina also like it.