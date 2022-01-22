Inter market, Julian Alvarez one step away from the City: details and figures of the deal

The young Argentine striker will in all likelihood play for the club coached by Pep Guardiola
Julian Alvarez is one step away from Manchester City. According to reports from Olé, the English club will buy the striker for a figure of around 18 million euros, two million less than the clause. Furthermore, there is already an agreement between the parties for the striker to continue at River, at least until June. It remains to be agreed whether or not this loan will be extended until the end of 2022. The player, by remaining at the River, achieves his goal, which is to have continuity in the year of the World Cup. In principle, City would also look after Alvarez’s salary while wearing the River shirt.
“Julián Álvarez is a player who has not yet reached his peak and has a good margin for growth. An electric footballer in the last third of the pitch who lives for the goal. A perfect fake 9. His characteristics are similar to Diogo Jota (Liverpool forward). Someone who occupies all the spaces of the attack with a lot of mobility“This was the report that came from Txiki Begiristain (City’s sporting director) to the club’s board of directors. The player had also been associated with several Italian clubs, including Inter.
January 21, 2022 (change January 21, 2022 | 19:54)
