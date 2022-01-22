Inter market, Julian Alvarez one step away from the City: details and figures of the deal

Julian Alvarez is one step away from Manchester City. According to reports from Olé, the English club will buy the striker for a figure of around 18 million euros, two million less than the clause. Furthermore, there is already an agreement between the parties for the striker to continue at River, at least until June. It remains to be agreed whether or not this loan will be extended until the end of 2022. The player, by remaining at the River, achieves his goal, which is to have continuity in the year of the World Cup. In principle, City would also look after Alvarez’s salary while wearing the River shirt.