Inter market, message from Beppe Marotta to Paulo Dybala

The courtship of theInter to Paulo Dybala. The forward of the Juventus, on Saturday the protagonist of a controversial celebration during the match againstUdinese, continues to be compared to the Nerazzurri, so much so that the CEO of the Biscione himself Beppe Marotta made a half admission before the match against Atalanta in Bergamo.

Inter, Marotta: “Dybala? All opportunities must be monitored “

The Argentine tip goes in expiry on a free transfer in June, a specialty for Marotta who maintained contact with Joya: “We always monitor market opportunities. Was I the friend he was looking for in the stands? Certainly not, I was at home … I say that when a player of the caliber of Dybala approaches an interchange it is normal that he is approached to this or that club “.

The Nerazzurri manager then retracted his hand: “But we have an offensive department made up of four very strong forwards, we’re OK. It is right to respect our forwards. Inzaghi is very happy with them ”.

Dybala, Barzagli: “Anything can happen”

In Dazn’s studio also a former Juventus player like Andrea Barzagli opened to a possible future in Dybala’s Nerazzurri: “In football, anything is possible. It must be said that Inter have four excellent strikers. It would be a lot more, for now I think it’s fantasy football. However never say never“.

Those who are already convinced of Joya and the former Inter striker Alessandro Altobelli, that Rai was clear: “I’m going to pick him up in Turin to bring him to Milan… In my opinion Dybala is one of those few players left who has that invention and who can change your game in an instant. He is an excellent player and I would see him well in Inter, and how. When certain occasions happen to you, you mustn’t let them slip away “.

Dybala: “Things have happened that I prefer not to talk about”

After the match against Udinese, the Juve striker had expressed himself in this way about his future: “There has been a lot of news, a lot of things have happened that I prefer not to talk about. I have nothing to prove to anyone. The club has decided that they will speak in February-March, I remain at the coach’s disposal “. And Inter remains lurking, ready to take advantage of it.

