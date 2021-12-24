Inter market, the strategy for January: “Nandez backfire. External? Two hot names “

The opening of the market in January is just around the corner and Inter, as confirmed by Inzaghi, are ready to seize opportunities to improve the squad

The opening of the transfer market in January is just around the corner and Inter, as Simone Inzaghi said, is ready to seize opportunities to improve the squad. “In order to prop up the team, however, it will first be necessary to do some exits first: Sensi, Vecino, Kolarov and Satriano are the players on which we are trying to figure out which is the best choice for the near future. Then we will think about how to replace them, even if Inter’s priorities have been clear for some time, regardless of who will leave “, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport, which tells of a strategic transfer market lunch between Marotta, Ausilio and Inzaghi.

“We need a flexible central midfielder, capable of playing in multiple roles and maybe even adapting by necessity to make the fifth in midfield. A Nahitan Nandez type, so to speak, treated for a long time last summer and very close to the transfer to the Nerazzurri before the stop of Cagliari “, confirms Rosea who then shifts attention to the outsiders. Fares continues to like him, who Inzaghi has already had at Lazio and now with Genoa, but the alternative is Digne, who has broken with Everton since he has not been called up since the beginning of December. “His future is marked, now it will be necessary to understand if there are real margins to bring him back to Italy and give Inzaghi another level arrow on the left. Because the” problem “around Viale della Liberazione is always the same, that is liquidity. Today Inter can afford to sit at a table and offer a loan (perhaps expensive but not too much) with the right of redemption, then in the summer they will see. Can it be good for Everton? Can it be good for Lazio, owner of Fares’ card now on loan to Genoa? And will it go well this time to the president of Cagliari Giulini, after he blocked everything in the best possible way in the summer, also losing the possibility of bringing Radja Nainggolan back to Sardinia? willing to move to Milan, where they could relaunch, have fun and fight for the title “, reiterates La Gazzetta.

Inter had already reached an agreement with Nandez in the summer and now the Nerazzurri could use the Satriano card to convince Cagliari in an exchange of loans. As for the left fielder, Inzaghi would like a graft – Fares and Digne, in fact, the two hot names – also because Dimarco, fresh from the renewal, is seen by the coach more as one of the three defensive players, to take advantage of his skills in the setting phase. “That he is only and exclusively a Perisic deputy, also to avoid that a disqualification or an injury could make the blanket too short. A risk that Inzaghi and Inter do not want to take. Ausilio has liked Fares since the days of Verona’s Primavera, Digne it is a new entry of great quality. Opportunities on the horizon, to be seized immediately “, la Rosea’s gloss.

