Inter market, the three names on the table of Marotta and Inzaghi: this is the club’s goal

The left wing. This is the gap that Marotta and Ausilio will try to fill already in the January market. The goal is to give the coach a reinforcement as early as January and there are three names on the table. Everything is subject to a departure and the major suspect remains Matias Vecino. Only in that case Inter will attempt the lunge to bring one of Digne, Kostic and Nandez to Milan.

“Lucas Digne’s is the hot name of the moment and, thanks to the acclaimed break between the player and Benitez, it is hoped that Everton will not find particular resistance. In fact, he immediately opened to the hypothesis of a loan, the only formula taken into consideration by Inter“, underlines the Gazzetta dello Sport.

KOSTIC – “Serbian is the other name for the left lane, the technically most suitable profile for picking up Perisic’s legacy. But in his case the loan hypothesis is excluded. To snatch him from Eintracht it would be necessary to put on the plate a tens of millions (at least) that Inter would also have, but which they would prefer to set aside for the summer. Eintracht could yield in the face of the addition of some bonuses to the ten million already offered“.

NANDEZ – “Then there is a third goal on which Inter have never taken their eyes off. The player’s desire is the same as a few months ago and Inter have not changed assessments towards him. But his engagement is subordinate to a second departure in January, first and foremost. In reality, there would also be an agreement with Cagliari, because the loan we were thinking about in the summer now does not convince the Sardinian management that much. But at the same time the demands relating to the card dropped: a figure close to 15 million, with deferred payment and some additional bonuses, could satisfy everyone “.

December 29, 2021 (change December 29, 2021 | 16:01)

