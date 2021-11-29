Inter, Marotta across the board: his renewal, Suning, Brozovic and Perisic, the transfer market with Alvarez and … Vlahovic | News

The Nerazzurri CEO guest in the Lombardy Region: “New development model but always aiming high”

Enhancement of the squad, targeted and functional interventions, balance between income and expenses, scouting and identification of emerging talents, pay attention to opportunities to be seized. These, paraphrasing the words of the Nerazzurri Beppe Marotta, the guidelines for the present and the medium-term future ofInter, a continuation of that journey begun last summer which, net of heavy sales, led to the construction of a balanced and performing squad, protagonist in Europe and ready to defend and compete for the title of champion of Italy again. The Nerazzurri manager, protagonist of a meeting at the “Pirellone” in Milan with the Inter Club del Lombardy Regional Council, then he also talked about himself, his past but also his future, of Suning, rivals and Italian football in general, dispensing anecdotes and news.

As reported fcinternews.it, Marotta started, first of all, from the first seasonal goal achieved, qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League: “The players and the coach have achieved an important milestone that has been missing for ten years”, reads the Nerazzurri website. “It brings us back to a glorious past, but we don’t have to live off revenge and judgments must be made with caution. The equation who spends the most wins doesn’t always hold true. The full wallet helps, but where there is no money you need competence, passion, many virtues that I have found in this Inter and I have tried to strengthen. If we have given a turning point to a transition path? Today we are on a stage more suited to the history of the club “.

An applause, at the beginning of the season, must be given to Simone Inzaghi which has collected the difficult legacy of Antonio Conte: “I am not surprised because I got to work with him as a footballer. Humanly he meets the requirements, then there is the professional part and for what he showed to Lazio he gave the example of a winning, young, dynamic coach, that he collected many positive features. We made a choice over the course of hours with a coach who also suited very well in terms of form, the same as Conte’s. The results at the beginning of the season were satisfactory. We have brought forward the renewal with Lazio by a few hours. We were timely. It would not have been easy if he had signed with Lazio, I can say that we were looking for an Italian manager. Not because he wants to exclude foreigners, but because we really have different characteristics. We make football a phenomenon that accompanies you from morning to night. To Conte we recognize the merit of having traced a path made up of values and importance of victory. I can only recognize these values ​​”.

From technician to property, a Suning: “I take this opportunity to clarify. The English clubs are foreign owned. The owners do not always live the daily life of management, there are managers who have this role. Ownership must give stability. I do a thank you to the Zhang family, first of all Steven who is very passionate about this company. Hundreds of millions of euros have been lavished in recent years. If Inter have found stability and have given way to a winning period, they owe it to the Zhang family. The pandemic has created problems for everyone and Suning has also suffered, but proximity has never been lacking. The relationship with the management is very frequent. The warranty is giving us coverage. The previous model cannot be adopted because there is a financial involution in general, we need to find different models of sustainability. By selling players and replacing them well. I think it is also ethically right, the costs are disproportionate to the revenues “.

Certainly though Inter fans hope that next summer will be less complex than last: “In Italy we have been overtaken by various European nations, we need a review of the model. We have a big problem with the cost of labor. We have to contain costs and produce players, perhaps even exploiting the trail of values ​​that the players represent and that for the team. Italy has resulted in the European Championship “.

But without moving that far, the fans are waiting for something to happen in January but above all are confident in the renewal of Brozovic and Perisic: “If the players want to stay, we are proud to keep them. The player’s will is paramount. We cannot dispense millions, if there is the possibility that the players understand the new model of Italian football and Inter, we can continue. With great pride, I say that Inter gives a lot to the players. I believe that elsewhere it is difficult to find this affection, seriousness, professionalism, competitiveness represented by Serie A. I really think we can come to an agreement. January is instead a repair market, we are lucky to have a squad that has no deep holes. He is giving us satisfaction, he deserves to continue. The winter window is difficult, solutions are needed. We are third in Italy, in the round of 16 of the Champions League. I don’t think there will be upheavals. “

A few names, however, can be: Alvarez del River for example and, why not, Vlahovic. Is the second impossible? “The fact that Baccin is in Argentina is part of the day-to-day business of a manager. He monitors the leagues in Argentina and neighboring countries to see who fits our model. Vlahovic he is a modern forward, very talented. There is an aspect of conflict with Fiorentina but I hope it will be resolved because I realize that it is bad for a club to see a legacy that has grown thanks to the club itself. It would be nice if they could continue. I can say that he represents one of the most interesting young players in the Italian league. I also say that in front of us we have experience and youth, with a high quality “.

In these days when the Prisma investigation took shape, many say that the beginning of Juve’s problems coincided with the separation from Marotta: “There is a cycle for players and coaches, it is right that there is also for the senior executives. I am very happy to be at Inter. I went to see it in Appiano Gentile on my bike from home, it was the Grande Inter and I remember so many games I have seen. At that time there was the custom of the Milanese to go on retreat in Como or Varese. On Saturdays we went to hotels. I met Suarez when I was 10 years old. As a child I supported Varese and if I’m here today I owe it to that club. As a Lombard, I saw Milan and Inter at San Siro, or on Swiss TV. ” And speaking of capital gains, Marotta is clear: “Inter have no problems”.

Lastly, in closing, an announcement on his renewal with Inter: “As management we have a good relationship with the owners. We will see how Covid will affect Steven Zhang’s return to Milan. But I, Ausilio, Baccin and Samaden are happy to continue the Inter experience and it is something reciprocal with ownership. I believe that at the earliest opportunity there are the conditions to do so. “Until 2025?” We will see this. “