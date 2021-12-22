Inter, Marotta: “Capital gains? We always correct. Inzaghi leader in difficulties “

Inter want to end 2021 in the best possible way. To do so, they will have to overcome Torino this afternoon at the Meazza. Before the match, he spoke to DAZN’s microphones, starting from what happened in the last few hours: “Finance police in office for capital gains in recent years? Yesterday we issued a clear and explicit statement. I reiterate maximum collaboration and I confirm that Inter have always acted very correctly “.

Did you expect to be that high in a short time after this summer?

“This is the beauty of sport. I did not think I would find myself in this position in the league at this time of the championship. It is a merit that must be ascribed to the club and to the coach Inzaghi, who has shown himself in a difficult moment in this context. to be a leader capable of being followed in the best possible way by the squad. The work of his predecessor was important, it is an evolutionary process that is giving us great satisfaction “.

Do you want to say something after the statement from Fiorentina and what happened with Barone in the Lega assembly?

“We, like Inter Milan, are used to discussing these issues in institutional settings such as the Lega and the Federation. The principle of transparency must be inherent in every football organization. This is the most suitable and logical answer to give”.

December 22, 2021 (change December 22, 2021 | 18:15)

