Inter, Marotta does the math: he has the money to get to Dybala | First page

Paulo Dybala at Inter. An idea, difficult, but absolutely credible. Not so much for the availability of the Joya, which at the moment ccontinues to give priority to renewal with Juventus, but for what the numbers say. The accounts, to be exact, that Marotta made, to understand if the operation is sustainable, if, in the event of a green light from the Argentine, Inter can afford the investment. Which will still be full-bodied, even if Dybala expires and it is not necessary to pay the cost of the card. In addition to the rich commission to his agent Antun, there would in fact be guaranteed a contract worth 10 million euros net, including bonuses, to the current 10 bianconero..

HOW TO PAY – A lot of money for Inter, who want to lower their wages, which need to respect the financial balance. But who smells the deal, with a seasoned executive like Marotta, an expert in free-transfer shots. The accounts add up, a valuable assist can come from heavy contracts expiring. In June, the Nerazzurri will say goodbye to Vidal and Vecino, thus getting rid of 9 million net salary (6.5 the Chilean, 2.5 the former Fiorentina). Eriksen’s farewell was a budget loss, but a saving of another 7.5 million net of salary. To these we must add Sanchez, expiring in June 2023, which can be greeted in June by paying a severance pay of 4.5 million. The savings would be another 2.5 (the Chilean today earns 7 net). The money to pay Dybala’s salary would already be there, but it is not necessarily enough to take him to Milan.

