Inter, Marotta: “Gosens does not limit Perisic’s renewal. Brozovic wants to renew”

The CEO The Nerazzurri addressed the issue of renewals and the possible coexistence between the German and the Croatian

The renewal issue always remains very hot at Inter, even in the derby atmosphere. Just a few moments from the start of the match, the CEO Inter Beppe Marotta spoke about the new arrival of Gosens and the questions concerning the possible stay in Milan of Perisic and Brozovic.

Gosens and Perisic – The CEO Nerazzurri on the possible coexistence between the German and the Croatian: “If the arrival of Gosens means that it is unlikely that Perisic’s renewal will arrive? No. Gosens is an important piece, an opportunity that we have taken to make the squad more competitive and for the which we thank the property “. Marotta then tackled the tactical issue: “We are a very high level team. Perisic is a professional and can be used in both lanes. He is an important pawn for Inzaghi.”

Brozovic – Inevitably there was also talk of the other Croatian, Marcelo Brozovic: “There is the will to continue together. With Ausilio we are working to reach a conclusion. There is the same will on both sides. We hope to close quickly”.

February 5, 2022 (change February 5, 2022 | 18:06)

