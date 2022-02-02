Inter, Marotta ice cream | Request for 50 million euros

Indiscretions on the Inter market, Marotta collects a rather high demand for one of the main objectives: 50 million euros

For a long time sly, then able to place the important double acceleration, to reaffirm its strength and the role of favorite in the championship. L’Inter he experienced a January market for a long time under the radar, but then pushed to give to Simone Inzaghi the required reinforcements.

Two hits were scored, which cover the critical issues of the Nerazzurri squad. Left fielder, with Robin Gosens which already today represents the future and the eventual after-Perisic, in the event that the Croatian does not renew, and a spare tip to make up for the injury of Correa. In the hottest phase of the season, Felipe Caicedo it will certainly come in handy. A double blow that points to a clearly positive balance of this transfer session. Even if something could have developed differently.

Calciomercato Inter, check the background: this is who was the goal before Gosens

‘As’ in fact reports that before turning to Gosens, the name tops the list of Marotta for the left-handed band it was that of Angelino, Spanish player of the Leipzig. However, the German club would have shot very high, well 50 million euros, for his talent. A request considered really too high by Inter, who would therefore have decided to change the goal in the running, at least immediately, with Gosens who then actually arrived at more ‘human’ figures. Inter which, however, would continue to follow the player, whose price in the summer, it seems, could drop to around 30 million euros. But on Angelino there would also be the real Madrid, in turn on the hunt for a left-handed sidekick and who would also be considering the names of Gayà And Reguilon.