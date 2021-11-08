Inter, Marotta: ‘Insigne? In January we will not change ‘

The CEO Inter: “There is regret for the derby, but it was a commercial for football”

“We are in an interlocutory phase, we have played 7 away games and 5 at home, against 6 in the others: to compensate for this small gap we should reach the end of the first round”. It is the analysis of the CEO. of Inter, Beppe Marotta, to the microphones of Radio Anch’io Sport after the 1-1 draw in the Milan derby last night. “Milan has also grown in the management of Pioli – added Marotta – I think it is at its best, and plays an authoritative role in the fight for the Scudetto. We are the reigning champions but it won’t be easy ”.

On the derby – “The regret remains, we tried to get the full result but we didn’t succeed. Also thanks to the opponent “. Marotta then considered that “it was a beautiful spot for the world of football, the match was seen in 150 countries with about 60 thousand spectators present – he added – The match was vibrant, played openly, with beautiful choreography and fairness. in the field”. For the winter market, Marotta does not foresee any jolts and when asked about Insigne he replies: “We are focused on the squad we have available, most of these players are Italian champions and their merits must be acknowledged. The team is responding to what are the expectations, there are no big problems. I really believe that in January we will not make any changes even if the monitoring activity is already underway as regards future planning ”.

Aid – Marotta then spoke about the football crisis. “The impact of the pandemic has produced damages for one billion and 100 million. Today we need in Italy that politics devote more attention to our world with interventions on taxation, which does not mean refreshments but accept our request for the installment of the contributions of the taxes on the salaries of the players ”.

The future – On the future with Suning he then added: “Inter’s future will certainly be with Suning, there will be a model of internal sustainability. The goal is not to dispense illusions, but to guarantee the ambition of our club ”. And on the stadium: “Things are progressing in the best way. This is a strong need that the two clubs have, there is a union of intent with the municipality and with the mayor Sala. The properties of the clubs are absolutely in favor of continuing, I hope we can leave as soon as possible. A stadium represents not only an important patrimonial asset but above all a container of great emotions that gives a sense of belonging “.

November 8, 2021 (change November 8, 2021 | 10:12)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link