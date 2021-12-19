Inter, Marotta: ‘Inzaghi our North Star, Conte is not repenting. On the renewal of Brozovic, Icardi and Luis Alberto … ‘| First page

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta spoke to the microphones of 90 minutes to analyze the moment of the Nerazzurri and to talk about Simone Inzaghi: “I imagined more difficulties in entering, in reality Inzaghi entered more easily than expected, also supported by the club. He managed to demonstrate his authentic work, he demonstrates value added in the technical area “.

How come Conte didn’t make it to the second round?

“There is no precise answer. This summer the club was affected by violent storms, we found our North Star, we found the right path with the rebalancing of the club after the departures of Hakimi, Lukaku and Eriksen, without forget Conte. We managed to facilitate Inzaghi’s entry. The goal is to win the second star. “

Could Conte be repenting?

“I don’t think he regretted it, he doesn’t wet re-digging the past. He traced an important groove from all points of view, from the character to the game, his work has been seen. But in any case the work of Inzaghi is also profitable. We have achieved a great success. victory last year, as already said we would like to repeat this result. It would be a sign of great growth, however we have found qualification for the round of 16 after ten years “.

How do you comment on Icardi’s possible return to Italy?

“At the moment Italy is not the eldorado of football as it was in the 90s, it is a transitional championship, we often lose quality. It is normal that the return of important players is welcome. However, it is not up to me to comment on the story. Icardi is not one of our players, we are certainly happy with our strikers, I say that football will benefit when quality players return to our country. ”

The Super League wasn’t such a bad idea.

“I agree with all the analysis made by Infantino. The hypothesis of the Super League was born from a cry of alarm from the participating clubs, the fact that football currently represents an unsustainable model had been denounced. Our Government must also show greater attention. . Football is a phenomenon of aggregation, it represents a cross-section of our industry, we pay a billion in contributions “.

Do you want to answer Barone?

“The appropriate venue was that of the Assembly, I have already said what I had to say to Barone. Inter is for transparency, we wanted to make known the debt situation, it is a fact of great transparency. Inter have always respected deadlines, I asked Barone to avoid expressing his grievances in that way “.

The renewal of Brozovic?

“We have some issues to address, we are happy with the players who are about to expire, we hope to complete the negotiations with profit for all. Brozovic has expressed his desire to stay, now we have to negotiate economically which is the most difficult part. But I’m confident” .

Will he take Luis Alberto?

“I don’t want to go into the future, we will address this discourse at the right time”.