Inter, Marotta: ‘Juve more used to the finals. Renewal Brozovic? Optimistic close as soon as possible ‘| A league

In the pre-match of the Super Cup against the Juventus, the CEO of Inter, Beppe Marotta spoke to the microphones of Mediaset of the match, the transfer market and the moment of the Nerazzurri.

SUPER CUP – “This is a very important, prestigious trophy that can enrich the palmares. This race is called the Derby d’Italia due to the importance it has. It is a dry race which in itself always represents unknowns “.

BROZOVIC – “As far as Brozovic is concerned, I say that the will of both sides is to reach a conclusion. We are on the right path. I am optimistic for a definition as soon as possible”.

RENEWAL OF MANAGERS – “Our renewals? We are a team in the team. I have to thank Ausilio and Baccin for the excellent work done “

MARKET – “We have to support the team and the coach where he can serve. We are very satisfied and happy with Inzaghi and his work and we want to continue on this path.”

INTER-JUVE – “I think our team is going through a moment of form that is clear both in the results, but also in the performances it offers. This match involves more effort, it can last 90 minutes or more. They are more used to playing the finals.”

PRESSURE – “Pressure is a characteristic that must be ordinary for a team that aspires to win trophies. The history of Inter is full of trophies, so there must be ambitious ones.”

