Inter, Marotta: ‘We are interested in Frattesi and Scamacca. Dybala? We must be ambitious’ | First page

The CEO of Inter Beppe Marotta he spoke like this a few minutes before the Coppa Italia match against Empoli: “Absolutely yes, it becomes a goal because Inter has the obligation to get the most out of it, tonight it means overcoming the round – he told Sport Mediaset – Scamacca and Frattesi? It is normal for there to be the attention of many clubs, including Inter: we work with the intention of strengthening the team by looking at the made in Italy that is often underestimated. But we also recognize the merits of the current team at Inzaghi’s disposal, made up of many professionals. We are on the right track to create a hard core. ”

RENEWAL – “We do not have agents who represent us, we are men and a glance is enough for us. We met with president Zhang and we are all happy (Ausilio and Baccin as well as Marotta, ed) to continue in this club of great international prestige. It is automatic that the renewal arrives, then the official will announce it at the right time “.

DYBALA – “When a player like him approaches the deadline it is normal to be approached by many important clubs, and these suggestions are recurrent. We have an attack of great value, but the we have to be very ambitious and look for players to raise the bar. And if the goal is not hit, it doesn’t matter, but attempts must be made “.