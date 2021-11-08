Inter, Marotta: “We are monitoring, but we will not change in January. Suning will continue “

The words of the CEO Sport: “Stadium? There is a communion of intent with the municipality, the clubs are in favor of continuing: I hope we will leave as soon as possible”

“First of all I want to underline how the derby was a beautiful spot for the world of football: the match was seen in 150 countries, 60 thousand spectators were present”. Thus opens the interview granted by Beppe Marotta, Sport CEO of Inter, to the microphones of Radio Anch’io Sport. These are his words on yesterday’s derby and beyond: “It was played open, exciting and with a lot of fairness on the pitch: beautiful choreography by the fans and a lot of compactness from the fans. The regret remains because we tried to get an agreement. post and we did not succeed: thanks also to the opponents. Football is also a social phenomenon with a strong aggregation and yesterday it was an example “.

What more can Inter Milan have?

“We are in an interlocutory phase of the championship: I noticed that we are the team that has played 7 games away and 5 at home. It seems a small detail but you have to get to the end of the first leg to fill this gap. The difference is represented by the fact that Milan too has grown with Pioli and has reached a maximum level: they are playing an authoritative role for the Scudetto. For our part it will be difficult to counter this value: we are the champions and we must honor the shirt and the rosette we have on our chest. year is a beautiful championship “.

At what point is the stage question?

“Antonello is taking care of it, but things are progressing in the best way: it is a strong need that the two clubs have. There is a communion of intent with the municipality, the clubs are in favor of continuing: stadium represents a container of great emotions, it gives a sense of belonging to the fans. It is an important need “.

The hand foul regulation?

“The regulation is often a bit ambiguous and must be continually revised also in light of the change in the competitive part on the field. The regulation must also adapt to the change, but it is dictated by that somewhat detested body that is the IFAB. composed of components of Anglo-Saxon football. The rules are the result of decisions of characters who do not know the dynamics: we in our European organizations participate in changing it, but it is not easy. The hope is that within IFAB Collina can mitigate these fees “.

“We are focused on the group we have at our disposal, many are Italian champions and it is right to give them credit. The team is responding to expectations: we are homogeneous in the departments, there are no problems. In January we will not make any changes even if the monitoring activity is already in place for future planning “.

“Our federal president is working very well, but the problem is global. The pandemic has caused damage to us of more than 1 billion. We must mitigate the cost of labor which is disproportionate to revenues: the remedy is a different model within sustainability that provides for a reduction in costs and an enhancement of resources. Politics must bring more attention to our world, with intervention on taxation: it means accepting our request for payment of contributions on salaries. This is a request, the problem today is financial: companies fail not for economic losses that can be filled with capital gains “.

“Surely yes, the property has lavished hundreds of millions of euros in recent years: we must be grateful. They confirmed their willingness to continue, not with the previous model, that is to dispense investments, but with internal sustainability. it scares us: it can be replaced with competence and creativity even on the market. This is to guarantee the goal: not to dispense illusions, but ambition is an integral part of our club “.

No victory in head-to-head matches?

“It may be a small flaw, we need to improve it: the details make the difference. But what comforts us are the team’s highly positive performances. We didn’t take advantage of the opportunities: with Juventus we suffered a penalty in the 90th minute, with Lazio. pure and then badly lost. Even yesterday we had the opportunities: we did not take advantage of them. We must be more cynical and shrewd in exploiting the opportunities “.

“It was born as a great alarm bell of a model that no longer guaranteed continuity: this must lead to a European model that guarantees this. On the part of FIFA and UEFA it is necessary to understand that the fixtures must be made respecting the risk companies run by the clubs: perhaps with a greater donation of remuneration, given that the tournaments organized by them are very attractive. UEFA has launched three tournaments, European football pays off and it is right that the clubs are taken into consideration ” .