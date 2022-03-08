Inter, Marotta: “We have an obligation to believe in it. Great optimism for the future “

On the sidelines of Liverpool-Inter, the Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta spoke thus to Sky Sports of the Champions League match and more: “The first leg match was a bit strange, we would not have deserved to lose. There is great regret for what we saw at San Siro. Tonight is an important test in the growth of so many players who savor such an experience for the first time. There are situations in which we have not reaped what we have sown, which is useful for the future, because football is made of cynicism and beyond the good game we must also realize. However, there is nothing to blame the boys for. Tonight we have an obligation to believe it, despite the adverse prediction.

Zhang? Proximity is certainly an important fact. There is a team that plays on the pitch, another that moves off the pitch and we have created a whole that stimulates the sense of belonging and its presence is the testimony of this concept. As you well know, the pandemic has marked a difficult time for everyone. We must look to the future with great optimism, trying to exploit the resources that come from one of the best youth sectors in the world. I remember when Klopp arrived at Liverpool: he built an important reality brick by brick. I consider him and the team among the best in the world. The fans present? They are a very important resource. I saw great enthusiasm, they are savoring an important stage again. Getting here is a considerable sacrifice, it is up to us to repay them with a performance of maximum intensity “.